ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,585 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,918 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 713,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,200.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 479,082 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of TQQQ opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

