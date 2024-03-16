Navcoin (NAV) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,399.88 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00120255 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00040941 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00018636 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002904 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

