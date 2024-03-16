Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,619,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE T opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.