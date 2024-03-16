iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,335,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 2,885,866 shares.The stock last traded at $83.79 and had previously closed at $83.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

