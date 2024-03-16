Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,346,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,264% from the previous session’s volume of 226,141 shares.The stock last traded at $84.01 and had previously closed at $85.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.
About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.