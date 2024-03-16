Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,346,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,264% from the previous session’s volume of 226,141 shares.The stock last traded at $84.01 and had previously closed at $85.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.