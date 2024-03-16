Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,463,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,243% from the previous session’s volume of 318,520 shares.The stock last traded at $36.14 and had previously closed at $36.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

