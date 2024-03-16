Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 754,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,255% from the previous session’s volume of 55,671 shares.The stock last traded at $49.10 and had previously closed at $49.26.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

