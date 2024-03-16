Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,536,007 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 621,527 shares.The stock last traded at $20.34 and had previously closed at $20.45.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,059,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

