Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after purchasing an additional 114,305 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after acquiring an additional 92,456 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1,068.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 831,511 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 663,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 369,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BALT opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

