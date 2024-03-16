Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 8,476,827 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,476,827 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of PENN Entertainment worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 271,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,150,000 after acquiring an additional 71,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,412,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

