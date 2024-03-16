Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Position in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its position in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of MorphoSys worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 8,577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 142,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOR shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.16. MorphoSys AG has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

