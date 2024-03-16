Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after buying an additional 1,270,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,790,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $596.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $320.01 and a one year high of $617.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $538.37 and its 200 day moving average is $479.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

