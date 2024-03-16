Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $3.34 Million in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

CCCS stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 82,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,035,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 82,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,035,162.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,954 shares in the company, valued at $961,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,301,473 shares of company stock valued at $698,428,970 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

