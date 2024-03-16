GXChain Trading Up 42.1% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $40.30 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001408 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000715 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

