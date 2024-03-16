General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

