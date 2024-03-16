FW Thorpe Plc (TFW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on April 19th

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
FW Thorpe Stock Up 0.8 %
TFW stock opened at GBX 379 ($4.86) on Friday. FW Thorpe has a one year low of GBX 320 ($4.10) and a one year high of GBX 460 ($5.89). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 372.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 373.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £444.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,994.74 and a beta of 0.60.
