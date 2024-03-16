FW Thorpe Plc (TFW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on April 19th

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FW Thorpe Stock Up 0.8 %

TFW stock opened at GBX 379 ($4.86) on Friday. FW Thorpe has a one year low of GBX 320 ($4.10) and a one year high of GBX 460 ($5.89). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 372.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 373.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £444.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,994.74 and a beta of 0.60.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

