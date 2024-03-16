Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 678 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after buying an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $149.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

