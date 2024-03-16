Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 43 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $396.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.91. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.50 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.