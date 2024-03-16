Fetch.ai Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.21 billion and $479.35 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00003837 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00089494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 839,480,662 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

