Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,355 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 104,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $910.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $875.14 and a 200 day moving average of $747.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $478.77 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

