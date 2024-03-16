Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $6,838,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

