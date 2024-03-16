Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $226.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.75. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.87 and a fifty-two week high of $227.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.