Enero Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:EGG)

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Enero Group Limited engages in the provision of integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It provides strategy, market research and insights, advertising, public relations, communications planning, designing, events management, direct marketing, and programmatic media services.

