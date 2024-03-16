Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Energi has a market capitalization of $15.05 million and approximately $456,498.73 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00089494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,364,216 coins and its circulating supply is 74,364,191 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

