DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after buying an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after buying an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

