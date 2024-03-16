DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,440 shares of company stock valued at $80,383,938 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $156.91 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.62 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.42 and a 200-day moving average of $179.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

