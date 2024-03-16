Czech National Bank Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Czech National Bank lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $151.70 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

