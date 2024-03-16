Czech National Bank Sells 556 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Czech National Bank reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 8,026.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:GM opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.