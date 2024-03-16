Czech National Bank Sells 229 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Czech National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $204,584,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ross Stores by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $465,563,000 after buying an additional 673,670 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

