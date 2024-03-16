Czech National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Czech National Bank reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

DexCom Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.94.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.