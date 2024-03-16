Czech National Bank Buys 57 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $277.04 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

