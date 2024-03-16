Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 50.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $89.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

