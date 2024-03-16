Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $2,757.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,519.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,212.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,592.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,775.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

