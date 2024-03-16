CGN Advisors LLC Sells 999 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 189.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NULV stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

