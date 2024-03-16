Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

