Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 578 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 342,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in General Mills by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.