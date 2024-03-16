Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $130.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.