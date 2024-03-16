Bridgepoint Group plc (BPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.40 on May 21st

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Performance

BPT opened at GBX 260 ($3.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.55. Bridgepoint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.60 ($3.85).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.04) price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

About Bridgepoint Group

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

