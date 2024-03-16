Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BGX opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $12.44.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
