Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGX opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.