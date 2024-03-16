Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,964 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 678.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

