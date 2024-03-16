AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT) Announces GBX 0.85 Dividend

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
AVI Japan Opportunity Stock Up 0.8 %
LON:AJOT opened at GBX 129 ($1.65) on Friday. AVI Japan Opportunity has a twelve month low of GBX 103.75 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 131 ($1.68). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.14. The company has a market cap of £181.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,075.00.
AVI Japan Opportunity Company Profile
