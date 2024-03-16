Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $61.31

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $61.31 or 0.00089494 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $23.13 billion and $2.77 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,000,842 coins and its circulating supply is 377,311,202 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

