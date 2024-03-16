Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.