Arden Trust Co Invests $206,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $105.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

