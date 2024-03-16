Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $419.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.23 and a 12 month high of $421.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

