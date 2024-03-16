Apella Capital LLC Buys 844 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.18.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

