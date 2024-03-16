Apella Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,193 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,845,000 after buying an additional 455,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,688,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $96.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $101.80. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

