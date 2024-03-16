Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 95.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Shares of NLY opened at $19.49 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

