Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance

Shares of Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.13) on Friday. Alfa Financial Software has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 203 ($2.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 171.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.86. The firm has a market cap of £491.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,850.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

