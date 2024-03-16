4,177 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

